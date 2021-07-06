NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people are critically hurt after their car hit an MTA bus on Staten Island.
It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday on Richmond Avenue.
Police said a red BMW sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit an express bus on the Staten Island-Manhattan route.
The 21-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger were hospitalized in critical condition.
Three people on board the bus, including the driver, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.