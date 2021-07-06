Today will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and feels like temps of 95-105 degrees. That said, the NWS has issued a heat advisory for the city and much of the surrounding area that will go into effect at 11 am today and remain in effect until 8 pm tomorrow. In addition to the heat, we’re expecting t’storms (potentially severe) this afternoon into this evening. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall (localized flooding) and strong, damaging winds.

The storms will wind down this evening and give way to a mainly quiet overnight. Temps will fall into the 70s and 60s.

Tomorrow will be another hot one with highs in the 90s and feels like temps of 95-105 degrees… 30% t’storm risk in the afternoon.

The heat breaks on Thursday and we’ll still be at risk for showers. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Late Thursday night into Friday we’ll be watching Tropical Storm Elsa as it makes a speedy pass just to our S&E. The potential impacts from this storm, as of now, will be heavy rainfall, dangerous rip currents, gusty winds (esp. along the coast) and coastal flooding. Of course, this is all very dependent on the track, so we’ll have to update over the next few days.