NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, we’re getting a picture of the pandemic’s disruptive toll on learning in New Jersey’s largest school district.

Community members say they’ve been asking Newark schools for details for months, only to learn the district had them since January and just never made them public, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday.

At the opening of a new youth soccer field, Mayor Ras Baraka said it was crucial to give kids the opportunity to play outside following a pandemic.

But community leaders and parents say it’s also crucial that kids get the opportunity to catch up on learning after the nonprofit ChalkBeat uncovered a January application to the state from the school district, asking for a grant to run a summer math program, because almost 80% of third graders would not pass the state exam and almost 90% of fourth graders would not pass, either.

“I was really devastated and kind of disgusted,” said Rev. Dr. David Jefferson of Metropolitan Baptist Church Newark. “What’s done in the dark will sooner or later come to the light.”

A representative for Newark Public Schools told CBS2 that due to summer vacation the superintendent was not available to speak. So, Rozner approached the mayor.

“Some community members seem upset that the numbers on the test scores weren’t revealed earlier. Can you just speak to that?” Rozner followed up.

“I can’t because I’m not in charge of the public school system,” Baraka said.

“Some people I know, it was quite hard for them because of the laptops, logging on,” parent Dolores Heyward said.

And one teacher in an elementary school told Rozner off camera the administration directed staff to not fail any student.

“The only way to make it better is to own that it has happened in the first place and to be fully transparent and then willing to be held accountable,” said Deborah Smith Gregory of Newark NAACP.

“This has to be now us extending the learning day. This has to be about us now extending the weekends,” Jefferson added.

The mayor did say Newark schools do have a summer enrichment program focused on math and English learning, but the nonprofit New Jersey Campaign for Achievement Now –- or JerseyCAN -– put out a report showing most students statewide in grades 3 through 8 are experiencing “the COVID slide.”

“Districts are receiving significant fiscal resources from the federal government. Find out how much money your school board is getting and find out how they’re planning to use it,” JerseyCAN executive director Patricia Morgan said.

The state denied the Newark’s request for grant money, but the feds gave the city tens of millions of dollars to close the achievement gap.

Rozner also asked representatives for Newark schools why the learning loss projections were never shared with the community, but officials did not get back to her.

The state Department of Education said it did collect academic assessments from districts in the spring. The department did not respond to why it didn’t share the report.