NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City honored its hometown heroes with a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday.

Among them are Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other transit workers, like Kenneth Mendez.

For more than half of his 21 years with the MTA, Mendez has come to do his job at 207th Street on the A line, making sure subway cars are clean and safe.

Like the rest of the city, the early days of the shutdown found the underground to be eerily quiet. But still, his work continued.