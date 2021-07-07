Today will be another hot and sticky day with highs in the 90s and feels like temps of 95-105 degrees… heat advisory in effect until 8 PM for much of the area. Showers/t’storms will push through again this afternoon into the evening with iso’d severe t’storms possible… damaging winds being the main threat.
Showers and thunderstorms will wind down through the evening with just a slight chance of a shower/t’storm overnight. Temps will fall into the 70s/60s again.
For tomorrow, it will remain humid, but it won’t be quite as hot… showers/t’storms likely. Expect highs in the mid 80s.
Then late tomorrow night into Friday morning we’ll be watching Tropical Storm Elsa as it makes a speedy pass just to our S&E. The potential impacts from this storm, as of now, will be heavy rainfall, dangerous rip currents, gusty winds (esp. along the coast) and coastal flooding. Of course, this is all very dependent on the track, so we’ll have to update over the next couple of days.