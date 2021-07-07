NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Outdoor dining has been extended in New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law immediately allowing restaurants to continue using sidewalks and streets for another year.
The measure extends a policy put in place during the pandemic that helped eateries stay afloat.
Restaurant owners say the extension will definitely boost business.
“It’s almost like another half a restaurant, almost three-quarters a restaurant out there, so it helps a lot, completely makes a difference, tremendous difference,” one restaurant owner said.
"It's a new feeling of New York dining. It's a happier feeling to have people outdoors, outside," another restaurant owner said.
Cuomo did not extend the to-go booze measure allowing carry-out alcohol sales.