NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday night.
CBS2 has been told several people were shot around 10:30 p.m. on Halsey Street in Bushwick.
ADVISORY: Due to a police involved shooting avoid the area of Halsey Street and Wilson Avenue in the @NYPD83Pct. Expect a large police presence. pic.twitter.com/MVUrfsfYS0
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 9, 2021
There’s no word on the condition of the victims.
Police sources say no officers were injured. Further details have not yet been released.