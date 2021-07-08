TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey community is in mourning after a deadly house fire in Teaneck.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. inside the home on Arlington Avenue.
Investigators say two adults were found in the attic, identified by loved ones as Delton and Amoya Brown.
Outside the home Thursday morning, community and loved ones gathered for a prayer vigil.
“They were family in all sense of the word, and I’m really going to miss them,” said their friend Shaquille Brown.
"I don't know what I'm going to do without them. They're that integral a part of our ministry," said Pastor Winston Christian of the West Side Worship Center.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.