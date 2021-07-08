Storm WatchCheck The Latest Severe Storm Warnings And Watches In Our Area
By CBSNewYork Team
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of an hours-long standoff in Newark.

Mayor Ras Baraka said it started around 6 a.m. when an Essex County task force served a narcotics warrant at a multi-family home on Clinton Place.

As officers entered, shots were fired. No one was hit.

One person was taken into custody, but another man barricaded himself inside.

SWAT teams evacuated other families from the house and the surrounding homes.

Baraka said the situation is ongoing, until the person surrenders.

