NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is launching a $65 million plan to help students recover from the effects of the pandemic on schools.
The New York City Academic Recovery Plan will focus on six areas:
- Early literacy
- Developing students as “digital citizens”
- Preparing students for college and careers
- Investing in special education services
- Building a universal curriculum across all city schools
- Expanding social and emotional learning support
"It is not just enough to bring all the kids back to the classroom. We have to help them recover academically, emotionally, in so many ways. The focus now is on doing unprecedented things to close that COVID achievement gap," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.
The new universal curriculum will be developed beginning next year and will be fully launched in 2023.