BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey State Police are still looking for the driver who shot up a car on Somerset County Highway Wednesday night during a road rage incident.

Neighbors of the victim say they’re floored it happened there.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, multiple bullets pierced the car Wednesday night, striking objects inside like a lint brush roller, but not the driver. She told New Jersey State Police it all happened after some kind of road rage incident before 8:30 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, her sister writes the victim was driving in the left lane on Route 78 westbound in the area of mile post 28, before the overpass for Rattlesnake Bridge Road.

State Police say the driver of a large, black, newer model SUV with Pennsylvania plates fired a weapon at the victim’s car, continued traveling westbound, and fled.

The victim, Gainer was told, was too distraught to speak on camera. Neighbors say so are other family members, though they desperately want this person caught.

“She said it was her daughter and I was in shock,” said neighbor Mark Cusati. “They’re shaken, of course.”

Cusati says he first heard about what happened on Facebook, then realized he knew the victim.

“You’re on 78 in Somerset County. That’s a pretty mellow spot, don’t have much going on. A speeding ticket here or there. Then you hear something like, and it’s just incredible. It blew my mind,” he said. “You just can’t go out. You never know what’s going to happen anymore.”

New Jersey State Police say right now they have no update. They are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Perryville Station Detective Bureau at 908-730-7042. Anonymous calls are welcome.