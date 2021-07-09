GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was another step forward on the road to reopening Friday.
It has been years in the making, and now Legoland New York is finally open.
Surrounded by kids, Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined elected officials and community leaders Friday morning to flip the switch, marking the park’s grand opening.
He says it will be an economic driver for the region.
“This is historic. This is the first new theme park in the Northeast United States in 40 years and it’s right here in Orange,” Cuomo said.
The 150-acre park is located in Orange County, in the town of Goshen.
The 150-acre park is located in Orange County, in the town of Goshen.

It features seven theme lands with dozens of rides and shows, and 15,000 Lego models.
The onsite Legoland Hotel will start taking reservations Aug. 6.