NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As Broadway prepares to reopen, one Midtown rehearsal space is already gearing up to meet high demand.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the folks at New 42 Studios in Times Square like to say it’s where the magic happens.

“Rehearsal is the best part. So we believe that that is a true statement,” said Russell Granet, president & CEO.

Granet says the best sign Broadway is back on its feet is what’s happening on 42nd Street.

“Come mid-August, we are booked solid. And my guess is that’s true for every rehearsal studio in the city, which is a challenge because you want to be able to accommodate everyone who calls,” Granet said.

With 14 rehearsal studios, New 42 is where it all begins for many Broadway shows. Before they hit stages, performers are at New 42 rehearsing in the heart of Times Square.

“Some people come in with a fully realized idea for a show with a strong beginning, middle and end, perhaps even a cast director already in place. And they’re coming here really, to bring life to what’s on the paper,” Granet said.

Mrs. Doubtfire is just one of dozens of Broadway shows that rehearse in the New 42 Studios each year before opening on Broadway.

“Other artists come here with an idea,” Granet said.

He says performers and creators will need to be patient, and safety plays a big role in the scheduling of rehearsal rooms.

“We will always err on the side of being more cautious than less,” Granet said.

And there’s space to relax and take a break from the rigors of rehearsal.

“This is where oftentimes our artists have meals, they have breakfast, they have lunch, they have dinner,” he said.

Jody Sperling is a dancer, choreographer and founder of Time Lapse Dance. Like many artists, Sperling had to pivot during the pandemic.

“There’s nothing like being in a room full of living, breathing bodies,” Sperling said.

Sperling didn’t let the shutdown shut out her creativity. She stayed in step with the changing times, and took her dance company to the streets of New York.

“The piece is called ‘Bunhead’s Back.’ And in the dance, Maki wears a mask on the back of her head, inspired by Degas’ sculpture of a 14-year old dancer,” Sperling said. “I think all of us feel sometime in our lives that we’re a little bit different and we don’t fit in.”

Now back in the studio rehearsing, Sperling is ready for a reopening of the performing arts.

“To be in a studio is – it’s a special place for dance, and it feels like coming home,” Sperling said.