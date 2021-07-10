NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four thousand runners took part in Saturday’s Achilles Hope run to honor athletes with disabilities.
New York Road Runners hosted the four-mile race in Central Park.
Saturday marked the 31st anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.READ MORE: New York City Triathlon Returns Sunday, Road Closures In Effect
Among the attendees was former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.
"You have inspired not just myself over these years but the entire country as we reawaken from to possibilities and the hope of everything that we can accomplish. I thank you guys so much for being here," Stewart told the crowd.
The race also served as the finish of the 650-mile Achilles Resilience Relay, which started on June 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina.