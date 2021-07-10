NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer and at least one other person were hurt in a random BB gun shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday outside the Brownsville Houses.
Witnesses say someone was randomly shooting BBs at pedestrians and parked cars on Mother Gaston Boulevard. Several car windows were shattered.
A man who was sitting in his car was struck in the head and his driver’s side window was shattered, and an officer responding to the scene was hit in the neck.
Both suffered minor injuries.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.