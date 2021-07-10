NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx neighborhood on Saturday was able to celebrate having a safe place to play in the face of gun violence.
The event, billed as a "community healing experience," was held at the Butler Houses in Claremont.
Resources and activities were provided to improve quality of life in the area.
It’s part of the mayor’s action plan for neighborhood safety.
"So in the last eight weeks, there's been an uptick in crimes, and we figured that by bringing community together in partnerships with city agencies, there would be much more of a stance and much more of a presence," said Shola Gbemi, program manager for the MAP Initiative.
The action plan also provides assistance for trauma healing.