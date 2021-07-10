By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning, everyone!
After a Friday bookended by stormy weather, we’re starting off on a much more tranquil note today. Expect partly sunny skies this morning with pleasantly mild temps in the upper 60s. We do expect mostly sunny skies throughout the majority of the day, but some clouds will pass through from time to time.READ MORE: Elsa's Impact: Subway Riders Raise Concerns After Video Showed Station Flooded By Waist-Deep Water
Temperatures this afternoon will be fairly similar to yesterday in the low and mid 80s, and there is just the slightest risk of some showers and storms this afternoon… but most will stay dry. Sunday you'll notice the higher humidity and there is a better risk for pop-up afternoon storms. Temps once again will be in the lower 80s, feeling a bit hotter with the added humidity… a sign that summer is in full swing!