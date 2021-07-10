DevelopingAMBER Alert Canceled: 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of New Jersey Found Safe; Father Arrested, Mother Still Missing
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking to question at least five people after a food vendor was allegedly assaulted near Washington Square Park.

It happened just after 10 p.m. back on June 27.

According to police, a group got into an argument with a 65-year-old man working at a food truck near the corner of 5th Avenue and Washington Square North.

(credit: NYPD)

As the argument escalated, the worker was pushed, punched in the face and had bottles thrown at him, police said.

The man was treated at the hospital for a cut to his head and facial injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

