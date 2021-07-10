NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking to question at least five people after a food vendor was allegedly assaulted near Washington Square Park.
It happened just after 10 p.m. back on June 27.
According to police, a group got into an argument with a 65-year-old man working at a food truck near the corner of 5th Avenue and Washington Square North.
As the argument escalated, the worker was pushed, punched in the face and had bottles thrown at him, police said.
The man was treated at the hospital for a cut to his head and facial injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.