By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect more clouds overall today, along with a few showers moving through at times.

It’s by no means a washout though, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans! Just be prepared for brief interruptions if a shower passes by.

We should get some breaks of sun this afternoon, especially the farther south you go.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for the city and points south… 70s north and east where the clouds hang.

There’s a lingering chance overnight along with some patchy fog developing in spots late. It’s a mild and muggy night with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By tomorrow, a warm front makes it farther northward and more of the area will make it into the 80s. Southern parts of our area will hit the upper 80s to near 90s. Once again, you’ll really be feeling the humidity and a shower or thunderstorm is possible.

In fact, that’s pretty much the trend this week… high humidity and a rain risk each day, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

We’ll be close to 90 by late week, feeling more like the century mark. Again, no day is a washout… just typical summer pop-ups.

Enjoy the rent of your weekend!