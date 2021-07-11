ROOSEVELT N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted an officer while resisting arrest.
It started when police responded to a home on Eddy Road in Roosevelt where there was a reported disturbance around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Soccer Mania Spreads Around New York For Euro 2020 Final
Police said they determined Bernard Norwood, 37, assaulted a woman and tried to arrest him.
Police said Norwood was combative, flailed his arms and struck an officer’s nose and face, causing the officer to bleed.READ MORE: Police: Teenager Fatally Shot In The Bronx
Norwood was eventually taken into custody. He and the officer were taken to the hospital.
The woman declined medical treatment, police said.MORE NEWS: 9-Year-Old Boy Dead After Queens Fire; Sources Say Blaze Is Considered Suspicious
Norwood faces second degree assault, third degree assault, child endangerment and resisting arrest charges.