By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning! Make sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door because it’ll be an unsettled start to the work week!

Expect mainly cloudy, muggy, and mild conditions this morning with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, along with a few scattered showers. A couple of thundershowers can’t be ruled out, especially north of the City. It’ll be much warmer this afternoon, and with much higher humidity, it’ll feel like 90-100 degrees for many!

Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon will become more likely tonight as a front crosses the region, and the big threats will be flash flooding and damaging winds… not good news for areas impacted by severe weather and Tropical Storm Elsa just a few days ago! There is even a risk for a few tornadoes… something to definitely keep an eye on!

Tuesday will be another muggy and unsettled day with showers and a few thunderstorms… then the heat comes back in force for the rest of the week with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s with sweltering humidity.