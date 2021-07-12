NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Space tourism is a little closer to reality.
Virgin Galactic owner Sir Richard Branson successfully rocketed into space on Sunday aboard his own rocket ship.READ MORE: NYPD Remembers Det. Steven McDonald On 35th Anniversary Of His Shooting
The British billionaire never stops promoting. His latest is a sweepstakes drawing for charity: Two seats on a future flight to the edge of space.READ MORE: NYC Gun Violence: Bronx Mother Devastated After 16-Year-Old Son Among 3 Teens Killed Sunday
Hopeful astronauts can enter for free, but you can purchase more entries as a donation starting at $5, which will get you 50 entries.MORE NEWS: Final 'Manhattanhenge' Of The Year Takes Place Monday Night