OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A recently rehabilitated bald eagle is now flying high above Long Island.
The eagle was released back into the wild at Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay after it was nursed back to health.
The large raptor was found badly injured with wounds to its thighs, neck and beak and a puncture wound to his skull. It spent a month in the care of wildlife rehabilitators.
Experts say this may be the first time an injured adult male bald eagle has been aided to recovery, then successfully released.