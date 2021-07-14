NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brutal attack was caught on video last week in the Bronx, showing a man get hit in the face with a cinder block.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. last Wednesday on Southern Boulevard near Avenue St. John.
Surveillance video shows two men, ages 25 and 47, standing on the sidewalk when the first suspect approaches. He can be seen calmly picking up the cinder block and throwing it at the men, hitting the 25-year-old square in the head.
The video cuts out, then shows the suspect attacking the 47-year-old. Two other suspects join in, punching the men and hitting them with a plastic crate.
They can also be seen stealing the 47-year-old’s wallet, before running away.
Police said the victims were hospitalized in stable condition with pain and bruising to their heads and bodies.
