HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Beer breweries in Connecticut are cheering a new tax cut.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the new state budget reduces beer taxes by 16.7%.
"Just to make us more competitive with other breweries and other beer around the region. That's what we're trying to do as we make sure Connecticut is in the best position to compete. I think it's working. There's well over 100 breweries that have been created in the last 10 years or so in this state," Lamont said.
A report released in May showed Connecticut breweries added $2.9 billion to the state's economy and supported nearly 18,000 jobs.
The tax cut takes effect in July of 2023.