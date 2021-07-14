NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As coronavirus cases rise across the country, New York City officials are continuing the push to get more people vaccinated.
A new study from Yale University shows how beneficial vaccines have been in the city. It finds vaccines saved more than 8,300 lives and prevented more than 44,000 hospitalizations and 250,000 cases.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
READ MORE: Rise Of Delta Variant Generating Confusion About COVID Vaccine, Boosters, And More
“This success is particularly noteworthy given the emergence of more transmissible variants, including the Delta variant. Our study underscores that the swift vaccine rollout in New York City has played a pivotal role in reducing the COVID-19 burden and in curbing surges for more transmissible emerging variants,” said Dr. Alison Galvani, the director of the Yale Center for Infectious Disease, Modeling and Analysis.
READ MORE: Pfizer, U.S. Health Officials At Odds Over Need For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will continue to deploy mobile vaccine units, send out door-to-door canvassers, and deliver in-home vaccine services to anyone who asks for it.