NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Johnson and Johnson is recalling some aerosol sunscreen products.
The company says some samples of the products contained low levels of benzene, which is classified as a carcinogen.
The voluntary recall affects the following products:
- Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen
- Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen
Consumers should stop using the recalled products and contact the company for a refund.
