NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Johnson and Johnson is recalling some aerosol sunscreen products.

The company says some samples of the products contained low levels of benzene, which is classified as a carcinogen.

The voluntary recall affects the following products:

  • Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen
  • Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen
  • Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen
  • Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen
  • Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Consumers should stop using the recalled products and contact the company for a refund.

For more information, click here.

