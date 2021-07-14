Morning clouds/fog/drizzle will give way to a partly to mostly sunny day with temps running about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday… and when you factor in the humidity, feeling like the 90s. There’s also a chance of showers/t’storms this afternoon, but we’re not expecting much in the way of coverage.
Any shower/t’storm activity will wind down this evening and give way to a quiet, muggy night. Temps will fall into the 70s/60s around the area.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with perhaps a stray shower/t’storm. Highs will be near 90 with feels like temps near 95.
Friday will be hot and humid again with a slight chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will be around 90 with feels like temps around 95.