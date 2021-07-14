MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A complaint has been filed against Millburn police over how they handled an altercation at The Mall at Short Hills.

Video shows a woman become emotional after she’s accused of trying to attack another woman, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Wednesday.

“Oh my god. Oh my god. I never thought nothing like this would happen to me. She just tried to run and hit me,” Ijeoma Ukenta says on the video.

“No, I didn’t. I just don’t want to be recorded,” Abigail Elphick responds.

Ukenta posted the video and many more of an incident that happened in Victoria’s Secret on Saturday, she says to protect herself from any false accusations. Elphick was identified in Millburn police’s report as the woman seen on the floor by the checkout.

On the videos, Ukenta says Elphick cut in front of her while she was shopping.

“I was over here looking at the sale items. So she came back and she put an item back in front of me. After she put item back in front of me, begins skimming clothes right in front of my face. I said, ‘Excuse me.’ Then she completely went over to them, asked them to call security. She dropped on floor, she screamed. She chased me,” Ukenta says.

“Is everything okay?” a security guard asks.

“No, I feel endangered,” Ukenta says.

Videos show Elphick chasing Ukenta and charging towards her several times, another time with her fist held tight.

Instead of leaving the store, Elphick falls to the floor. She then calls police.

“She’s recording my mental breakdown. … She pushed me to this point,” Elphick says.

It takes more than five minutes for security to show up and then finally the police. Officers said they spoke to Elphick first because she made the call, which is standard procedure.

“I thought she was recording me. I never attacked her,” Elphick says.

“She’s crying and they are being all sympathetic to her tears. I don’t care about her white tears. She chased me around the store and tried to attack me twice,” Ukenta says.

In the report, police write that Elphick “seems to acknowledge she was wrong,” but not specifically identifying what she did that was wrong.

Police asked if Elphick needed an ambulance and if she was okay to drive. She said she was and kept expressing concern about her job and apartment.

“Look at all this concern for this lady. Nobody asked me was I all right. Did I need medical attention, you know? For all they know, I could have anxiety, too,” Ukenta says.

Ukenta said she is filing charges against the officers, saying things were not handled correctly. In a statement, Millburn police explained they did not have the authority to escort Elphick out of the mall because they had no indication that an arrestable offense or crime had been committed.

Police said the investigation will continue. They are waiting on security video from inside Victoria’s Secret. CBS2 reached out to both women involved, but neither issued a comment. Victoria’s Secret issued the following statement:

“Associate and customer safety is our top priority, and we are committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all. The video taken in our store is unsettling and we have initiated a full investigation. Our associates followed our protocols and contacted our Emergency Operations Center as well as mall security for support during the altercation between our customers. We are dedicated to continuing this critical conversation and demonstrating our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through our actions and our words,” the store said.

As of early Wednesday evening, Millburn police said they are not aware of any actual complaints filed against either party in the matter.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.