POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say the borough of Point Pleasant Beach is experiencing a higher than normal number of raccoons testing positive for rabies.
Residents and visitors are asked to avoid all contact with unleashed animals and to call police if you spot an animal that appears to be sick, aggressive or acting strangely.
Pet owners are encouraged to keep their pets leashed and inside their yard or home.
In a Facebook post, police added, “Outbreaks such as this occur periodically, and will eventually subside.”