NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An apparent road rage shooting in Queens left a driver in the hospital Thursday.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Queens Boulevard and 65th Place in Woodside.READ MORE: Deliveryman Arrested After Allegedly Putting Hands, Note In Food Delivered To Brooklyn Precinct
Police say the victim got out of his car and walked over to another car, and the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.READ MORE: Sources: Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Be Questioned Saturday In Sexual Harassment Inquiry
The 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He is expected to survive.MORE NEWS: Surgeon General Calls COVID-19 Misinformation An 'Urgent Threat'
Police are now looking for the other driver, who took off in a Nissan Sentra.