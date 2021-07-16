CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for two people after an attempted kidnapping in Queens.

It happened at 8 p.m Thursday in Richmond Hill.

Surveillance video shows one person pick up a 5-year-old boy off the street and put him in the back of a car on Hillside Avenue.

The boy’s mother was able to pull him through the front passenger window.

The suspect and another person in a maroon car drove away southbound on Jamaica Avenue.

Luckily, the little boy was not hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team