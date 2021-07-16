NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday’s another day of extreme heat and humidity.

Health officials are advising everyone to stay safe and cool, and that’s just what CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge was doing at John Jay Pool on the Upper East Side.

The pool opened at 11 a.m. There was a line to get in starting at 9 a.m., Duddridge reported.

With temperatures approaching 100 Friday across the area and a heat advisory, the pool was the place to be.

They came early to get a prime spot.

“Everybody starts showing up, especially when it’s hot,” said Megan Feliciano. “To get a chair and get set up, the line can be so long.”

Right outside, at John Jay Park, the kids know how to stay cool – by running through the fountains, of course. One mom told Duddridge her son loves all the water play at the park – other kids were in agreement.

Down the street, Webster Library is one of 300 cooling centers citywide that are now open. You can chill out, enjoy the AC, and avoid the scorching sun.

“I stay in the shade. The other side of the street, you can die,” one man said.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for New York City until 8 p.m. Friday. Health officials say the high temperatures can be dangerous for seniors, kids and people with preexisting health conditions. Experts say avoid working out, or spending too much time in peak midday sun.

“I just work out when the sun goes down, yeah. Yesterday I did 4.7 miles in 51 minutes, came back, my face was red, but I put ice on it,” one runner told Duddridge.

“It’s really hot outside. My hair was hot during basketball. I poured water on my head to cool it down,” as 12-year-old named Chase said.

One man cleaning sidewalks said he often gets requests to spray people down.

“No one likes being sweaty. We like being hot in the sexy way, not the sweaty way,” one person said.

City pools are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.