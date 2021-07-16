Today’s looking like the hottest day of the week with iso’d showers/t’storms this afternoon… an iso’d severe t’storm can’t be ruled out.
Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temps near 100. A heat advisory remains in effect through tomorrow for parts of the area, including the city.
There’s a lingering chance of showers/rumbles tonight. Temps will fall into the 70s/60s again.
Tomorrow will still be hot and sticky… feeling like the mid 90s… with showers/t’storms more likely during the day and into the night. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds and heavy, training rain that could lead to flooding/flash flooding.