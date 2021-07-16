CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A quick-thinking NYPD officer helped save a man’s life in an unlikely way.

It happened on July 7 on Lenox Avenue near 125th Street in Harlem.

Video shows Officer Ronald Kennedy rushing to help a man who had just been stabbed.

The officer asks someone to get a bag of potato chips and tape, then uses that to stop the bleeding.

Doctors told police that the officer’s actions are why the victim is alive.

