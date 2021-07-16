NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A quick-thinking NYPD officer helped save a man’s life in an unlikely way.
It happened on July 7 on Lenox Avenue near 125th Street in Harlem.READ MORE: Shocking Video: 5-Year-Old Boy Snatched Off The Street In Brazen Kidnapping Attempt In Queens
Video shows Officer Ronald Kennedy rushing to help a man who had just been stabbed.READ MORE: Breakthrough Cases And Delta Variant Concerns Have Some Officials Reevaluating Mask Rules
The officer asks someone to get a bag of potato chips and tape, then uses that to stop the bleeding.MORE NEWS: 3 Bronx Men Busted In Major Heroin, Fentanyl Ring; Nearly 40 Pounds Of Drugs Seized, Some Labeled 'COVID-19' And 'Drop Dead'
Doctors told police that the officer’s actions are why the victim is alive.