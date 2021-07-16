NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As if Friday’s high heat and humidity weren’t enough, more tumultuous weather is on the way.
Saturday afternoon, isolated to scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop. These storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding and flash flooding.
Late in the afternoon and evening, widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue to push through with damaging winds and flash flooding being the main threats.
Late evening into the overnight, showers and thunderstorms will wind down with some residual flooding possible.
Currently, Central Park stands at 8.49″ of rainfall for the month — most of which was received in the last week or so.
It could break into the top five wettest Julys on record by the end of the weekend.