NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So-called breakthrough COVID cases caused the Yankees to postpone Thursday’s game against the Red Sox, but Friday’s game will go on as planned.

The Yankees and Red Sox will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday, and Thursday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 17.

The Yankees are dealing with a rash of positive COVID tests. None of the six players who tested positive are showing any serious symptoms. Five of the six players are vaccinated.

Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela are among those who have been named to the COVID list.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, this is supposed to be the series where the Yankees make their big move to get back into the playoff race. It’s turned into a series the Yankees are just hoping to get through.

Now, they head into a pivotal stretch of the season enduring another round of positive COVID tests.

Things were just starting to turn the corner, and now the Yankees are facing a new challenge to go along with a disappointing season — or is it an opportunity?

“We very much understand the opportunity at hand and obviously know we’re dealing with adversity and a tough situation, but we’ll try to embrace that as best we can,” manager Aaron Boone said.

In a season of inconsistency and injuries, the Yankees are also forced to overcome COVID outbreaks twice.

They have a lot of ground to make up in the division, and these next two weeks will go a long way in deciding their trajectory.