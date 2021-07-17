NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released new video of a man accused in at least two robberies Friday in the Bronx.
Investigators say the suspect first knocked on an 89-year-old man’s apartment door just after 10 a.m. near Van Cortlandt Park.READ MORE: Eric Garner Remembered 7 Years After His Death In Police Custody
Police say he forced his way inside once the elderly man answered the door, then stole jewelry and a bicycle.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fiery Crash In Brooklyn
Less than two hour later, investigators say he did the same thing to a 42-year-old woman in Kingsbridge. This time, police say he had a gun and forced the woman to hand over $150 in cash.MORE NEWS: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Faces Questioning In Sexual Harassment Inquiry
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.