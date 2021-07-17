NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disturbing video shows a deadly point blank shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street.
Surveillance video shows the gunman standing on the sidewalk when the 21-year-old victim appears on a Citi Bike.
The suspect pulls a gun from a bag across his chest, points it at the victim and pulls the trigger.
Police said the victim, identified as 21-year-old Simeon Pierrot, was shot multiple times in the torso and left arm. He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.
