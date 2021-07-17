Menu
Local News
Latest Headlines
New York Weather: 7/17 Saturday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines
Saturday's another hot and humid day, and the concern is a line of very vigorous storms that could bring some localized flooding later on.
New York Native Rapper Biz Markie Dies At Age 57
Markie broke into mainstream music with his platinum-selling song “Just a Friend,” the lead single on his sophomore album “The Biz Never Sleeps.”
Galleries
Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade
New York City threw a ticker tape parade to say thank you to the essential workers who helped the city through the pandemic.
Latest Video
Latest Video
Weather Watchers
Weather Videos
New York Weather: 7/17 Saturday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines
CBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.
1 hour ago
New York Weather: CBS2 7/16 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 16 at 11 p.m.
10 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Reynolds, Frazier Lead Pirates Over Mets; Lindor Injured
Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side — moments before a hot-tempered shoving match between the teams on the field.
Red Sox Stifle Short-Handed Yanks With Judge On COVID IL
A day after the series opener was postponed for testing and contact tracing, Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list.
CBSN New York
News
Weather Forecast
Sports
CBS+
Latest Headlines
'We Wanted To Highlight What Really Happens': Karen Gravano & Karina Seabrook On MTV's 'Families Of The Mafia'
Ever wonder what life is really like for a mafia family? A new docuseries from MTV dives into the world of the mob.
Julie Chen Moonves On 'Big Brother's Riskiest Season Yet: 'There's So Much Heat In That House'
Julie Chen Moonves talks 'Big Brother' season 23 on CBS.
'I Was Blown Away': James Hinchcliffe On Chase Elliott Joining SRX Series For Final Race Of Season At Nashville
The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion joins the SRX field this week with an opportunity to race against his dad, Bill, for just the second time ever.
Ernie Francis Jr. Is 'One Of The Coolest Stories' Of SRX Racing Series Says James Hinchcliffe Entering Final Race At Nashville
The 23-year-old Trans Am star has put himself squarely in the spotlight with his performance on the series.
10 Must-Read Books For Every Summer Reading List
It’s that time of year when grabbing a book on your way out the door is essential, because you wouldn’t want to risk missing any outdoor reading opportunities.
'It Creates A Rollercoaster Experience For The Fans': Chido Nwokocha On BET's 'Tyler Perry's Sistas'
The actor talks with us about season 3 of "Sistas" on BET and what it is like to work with Tyler Perry.
