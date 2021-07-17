NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It is the 25th anniversary of the crash of TWA Flight 800.
The plane, bound for Paris, crashed in the waters off Long Island in 1996 shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Investigators believe a fuel tank exploded, likely ignited by an electrical failure.
All 230 people on board were killed.
Victims’ relatives are expected to gather Saturday night for a memorial ceremony at the TWA memorial in Smith Point Park in Shirley.