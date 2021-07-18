CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Detectives are investigating a shooting outside a supermarket in Suffolk County.
Suffolk police say two men were shot in the parking lot outside the Lidl Supermarket on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.READ MORE: Sen. Schumer Turns Up Heat On State Department To End Massive Backlog Of Passports Needing To Be Obtained Or Renewed
Police closed the area off with crime tape as they investigated.READ MORE: 1 Critically Hurt After Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle In Long Beach
There was no immediate word on a motive.MORE NEWS: Memorial Planned To Mark 25th Anniversary Of TWA Flight 800 Crash
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.