NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing two women last Saturday at Prospect Park.
The first incident happened around 1 p.m. near Prospect Park West and 5 Street, and the second just hours later at 5:30 p.m. in the same area.
Police said the suspect pushed a 34-year-old woman against large rocks, pressed his body against her and threatened to hurt her.
Then he allegedly followed a 57-year-old woman on a trail while touching himself.
Both victims were able to run away without being injured.
Police released a sketch of the man they’re searching for. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.