CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, long island sound, Long Island Water Rescue, Suffolk County Police Department, Wading River, Water Rescue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video provided by the Suffolk County Police Department shows a woman being rescued from the Long Island Sound.

Investigators said the 21-year-old drifted about a mile off shore from Shoreham Beach at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Police: 2 Shot Outside Center Moriches Supermarket

A friend called 911 when she lost sight of her.

From a police helicopter, rescuers spotted the swimmer in distress and dropped flotation devices before getting her on a boat.

READ MORE: Sen. Schumer Turns Up Heat On State Department To End Massive Backlog Of Passports Needing To Be Obtained Or Renewed

“She seemed a little nervous. I think she thought was going for a nice morning swim and was very tired,” Wading River Fire Department Assistant Chief Denise Gluck said. “It’s a sense of relief, gives us pride in doing our job.”

“It’s a large response from multiple agencies that all works well together,” Chief Branden Heller added.

The woman was take to a hospital to be evaluated.

MORE NEWS: 1 Critically Hurt After Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle In Long Beach

The rescuers urge people to be cautious in bodies of water and to under the conditions.

CBSNewYork Team