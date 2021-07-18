NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video provided by the Suffolk County Police Department shows a woman being rescued from the Long Island Sound.
Investigators said the 21-year-old drifted about a mile off shore from Shoreham Beach at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.READ MORE: Police: 2 Shot Outside Center Moriches Supermarket
A friend called 911 when she lost sight of her.
From a police helicopter, rescuers spotted the swimmer in distress and dropped flotation devices before getting her on a boat.READ MORE: Sen. Schumer Turns Up Heat On State Department To End Massive Backlog Of Passports Needing To Be Obtained Or Renewed
“She seemed a little nervous. I think she thought was going for a nice morning swim and was very tired,” Wading River Fire Department Assistant Chief Denise Gluck said. “It’s a sense of relief, gives us pride in doing our job.”
“It’s a large response from multiple agencies that all works well together,” Chief Branden Heller added.
The woman was take to a hospital to be evaluated.MORE NEWS: 1 Critically Hurt After Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle In Long Beach
The rescuers urge people to be cautious in bodies of water and to under the conditions.