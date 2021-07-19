WILLISTON PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a house Monday on Long Island, causing quite a mess.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Willis Avenue in Williston Park.
Police said the car drove through a parking lot then hit the house.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the car appeared to have damaged a fence and a Pods storage shed.
Police said the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.