NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for two teenagers, accused of robbing three people at gunpoint on a Manhattan subway train.
The incident happened Sunday just before 9 p.m.READ MORE: Man Hit With Multiple Charges After Allegedly Assaulting NYPD Officer With Glass Bottle In East Flatbush
Police said the suspects, believed to be 18 years old, went up to the three victims on a southbound “D” train as it pulled into the Columbus Circle station.READ MORE: Rescuers Go Above And Beyond During -- And After -- Island Heights, N.J. Hot Car Rescue; 'She Couldn't Believe It'
That’s when they showed a gun and threatened to shoot if the victims didn’t give them money.
The suspects took off with an iPhone and two bags.MORE NEWS: Hearing Held On New York City's Ranked Choice Voting System -- Lawmakers Examine What Worked And What Didn't
The victims, ages 16, 17 and 20, were not hurt.