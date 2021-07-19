NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City health officials say the delta variant is now responsible for 69% of COVID cases citywide.

Some local leaders are expressing their concern about a rise in cases.

City Council member Mark Levine, the chair of the health committee, took to Twitter.

Watch: Mayor Bill de Blasio Discusses Mask Mandate, Vaccinations And More

“It’s time to renew the indoor mask mandate, including for those who are vax’d,” he wrote.

Cases are rising in NYC (up 2x+ in past 2 weeks), driven by delta. Indoor mask use in NYC is falling—in delis, stores, subways, movie theaters etc. We need to reverse this trend. READ MORE: Test In The Works To Diagnose COVID 'Long Haulers' It's time to renew the indoor mask mandate, including for those who are vax'd. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 17, 2021

Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said a lack of masks is not the issue.

COVID VACCINE

“Masks have value, unquestionably. But masks are not going at the root of the problem – vaccination is. So, we do not intend a mask mandate. We do intend to double down on vaccinations. We’ll be speaking about it through the week and beyond, new approaches to vaccination. This is where we make the difference,” de Blasio said.

So far, the mayor says 4.8 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The mayor says 4.5 million are full vaccinated.