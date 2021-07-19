NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two music powerhouses are taking over Radio City Music Hall next month.
Lady Gaga tweeted Monday that she will perform alongside Tony Bennett on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 in honor of Bennett’s 95th birthday.
One Last Time 🤍 An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on https://t.co/diUM1qWy7A ✨ pic.twitter.com/gHEcsWb704
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 19, 2021
They released their first album “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014 and toured together the following year.
They are planning to release a second album, but that date hasn’t been announced.