CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Lady Gaga, Local TV, Radio City Music Hall, Tony Bennett

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two music powerhouses are taking over Radio City Music Hall next month.

Lady Gaga tweeted Monday that she will perform alongside Tony Bennett on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 in honor of Bennett’s 95th birthday.

They released their first album “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014 and toured together the following year.

They are planning to release a second album, but that date hasn’t been announced.

CBSNewYork Team