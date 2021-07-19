NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An alleged assault on a police officer in Brooklyn was caught on camera.
The NYPD released body camera video Monday of what it says was an unprovoked attack early Sunday morning in East Flatbush.
Police said 27-year-old Tyshaun Holloway suddenly hit the officer with a glass bottle. The suspect then tried to run away, but officers chased him and arrested him.
Holloway has been charged with assault, menacing and resisting arrest.
Holloway has been charged with assault, menacing and resisting arrest.

The NYPD said he was arrested twice in 2016 for assaulting police officers.
The officer is expected to be okay.