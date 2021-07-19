OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A plane pulling a banner made an emergency landing on the Route 52 Causeway Monday afternoon.
The plane, a single engine Piper J3C-65 Cub, started experiencing engine trouble around 12:37 p.m., according to the FAA.READ MORE: Fundraiser Looks To Help Save The 'Stargazer' Sculpture At Gateway To The Hamptons
Officials say the pilot, 18-year-old Landon Lucas, declared an emergency and was trying to reach the Ocean City Municipal Airport. He ditched the banner over the ocean and managed to land on the Causeway after spotting a gap in traffic.READ MORE: Police: Driver Suffered Apparent Medical Episode Before Slamming Into Long Island Home
Lucas successfully landed the plane with no injuries to himself or motorists. He was the only person on the plane.
Authorities are towing the plane away.MORE NEWS: TSA Officer Helps Couple Find Diamond That Fell Off Engagement Ring At JFK Airport
The FAA and the National Safety Transportation Board will investigate the incident.